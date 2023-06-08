Five arrested after kidnapped woman rescued in Mfuleni

Cape Town - Five suspected kidnappers were arrested after they were caught with a woman who was reported missing on Friday. The 31-year-old woman, Stephanie Raith from Welgemoed, was taken as she left her work place – a family business called Raith Gourmet in Parow Industria.

According to the company’s website, they opened the Tygerberg Business Park factory in 1999 and have a shop in Gardens. They focus on a wide range of assorted German cold meat specialities supplying selected shops, chain stores and the hospitality industry throughout South Africa and Namibia. Stephanie was driving her Mini Cooper, which was recovered in Gugulethu. She was found days after the incident, in a house in Mfuleni.

On Tuesday police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed in a statement that the four men would appear in court once charged. “The kidnapped Welgemoed woman was reunited with family as five arrests were effected. “The concerted efforts of the multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team have led to the arrest of five male suspects, as the kidnapped Welgemoed woman is reunited with her family after she was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.

“The 31-year-old woman was kidnapped at Parow Industria on Friday evening, June 2, after she left a family business where she works. “Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned at NY99 in Gugulethu after she failed to return home from work,” she said. Potelwa explained the task team comprising provincial organised crime investigators, crime intelligence, the Hawks, special task force members, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the provincial CSI team have been hard at work pursuing leads utilising several investigative techniques since the kidnapping was reported.