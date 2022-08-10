Five arrested for rapes and assaults along the Garden Route

Cape Town - Gender-based-violence and Femicide (GBVF) has become the focus of this year’s Women’s Month activities as police, civil society organisations and inter-government departments dedicate resources to tackling the epidemic. Along the Garden Route, the George Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit caught five suspects believed to have perpetrated sexual offences in the district.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the arrests by the unit were made through efforts from specialist detectives attached to the FCS unit to ensure the perpetrators of sexual-related offences were brought to book. Recounting some of the investigations that led to the arrests of the suspects, Spies said in Zone 7, Thembalethu police had arrested a 28-yearold suspect for the rape of a 13-year-old physically challenged girl. “It is alleged the girl disappeared from her residence on July 31 and was found in a shack in the vicinity after she was allegedly sexually violated. Police later arrested the occupant of the residence on a charge of rape.”

In Kranshoek, police arrested a 52-year-old suspect who allegedly assaulted and raped a 26-year-old along the gravel road in the area. “In another incident, Kwanokuthula police responded to an incident at Nyhakhatyha Street, Kwanokuthula, on August 2, at about 10pm. “It’s alleged that the victim, 35, was on her way home when she was accosted by three men who allegedly took her to a house where two of them violated her. Both suspects, aged 26 and 28, have been arrested on charges of rape,” Spies said.

In addition to the arrests, Spies said various police units in Mossel Bay embarked on a GBVF integrated awareness campaign at the weekend to sensitise communities about the GBVF. Meanwhile, in Cape Town, Premier Alan Winde, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis spent Women’s Day on Tuesday painting the Kraaifontein police station’s victim empowerment room. Winde said: “Those who sacrifice their time to help survivors of violent crime are heroes.

“The least we can do is give some of our time to spruce-up this victim empowerment room. It’s a small gesture, but we do it with deep compassion.” [email protected] Cape Argus