CAPE TOWN - Five suspects have been arrested on charges of armed robbery, possession of and pointing of a firearm after police opened fire at their vehicle on the N2 highway in Cape Town. Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said that on Friday at 12:40, members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), whilst patrolling on the N2 highway, received intelligence on the whereabouts of five wanted armed robbery suspects that were driving on the N2 in a white Mercedes Benz C180.

The members spotted the vehicle and gave chase.

"On the corners of the N2 off-ramp and Borchards Quarry, SAPS instructed the suspects to pull the vehicle to the side but the driver refused and instead pointed the police with a firearm.

"The SAPS members fired two shots with an R5 rifle to the rear tyres of the Mercedes Benz whereafter the vehicle was brought to a standstill. The five suspects, aged between 31 and 45, were arrested and taken to Woodstock Police station on charges of armed robbery, possession of and pointing of imitation firearm."

The suspects are due to appear in court soon on the mentioned charges.

"Further intelligence received was that earlier the morning a cigarettes delivery vehicle was followed and under surveillance by the suspects in a White Quantum and the white Mercedes," Van Wyk said.

"This delivery vehicle was targeted for an armed robbery, but the perpetrators' plans were uncovered when SAPS stopped and arrested the suspects in the Quantam. The white Mercedes Benz sped away leading to the chase on the N2 where they were later arrested."