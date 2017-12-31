Abalone seized after the police reacted to a tip-off from a security company. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Cape Town - Acting on a tip-off, police in Cape Town nabbed five men in connection with abalone smuggling.

Security companies and police acted together to stop the five men.

"Partnership policing between the SAPS and Security Companies in the Western Cape contributed to stopping five men in their tracks early (Sunday) morning when members reacted to information they received from security officers at a shopping mall in Milnerton," police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

"At about 9.40am members of the Flying Squad received information from security at a shopping mall in Milnerton about suspicious activity taking place in the parking area on the top deck of a shopping mall in Milnerton.

One of the vehicles used in what appears to have been an illegal sale of abalone. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

"The occupants of two vehicles were acting strangely. The first vehicle, a Nissan LDV drove off and was pulled off on Century Boulevard and searched.

"Inside the vehicle two bags with 123 units of abalone were found. The Mercedes was also pulled off the road, but nothing was found in it.

"Five suspects aged between 27 and 43 were arrested on charges of illegal possession of abalone. Cash to value of R12 500 was also seized. The exact value of the abalone confiscated is yet to be determined.

Abalone seized after the police reacted to a tip-off from a security company. An amount of R12 500 in cash was also recovered. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

"Once charged, the suspects are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court to face the charges against them," Van Wyk said.

