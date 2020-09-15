Five boys from Philippi lauded for saving Champ the Labrador

Cape Town - Five young boys from Philippi served as an example after they found a dog distressed in the bushes and walked for miles to take it to a safe place. The boys found the nearest Animal Welfare Society of SA outlet and took the Labrador, which they named Champ, to its premises. The Animal Welfare said in a Facebook post: “They looked as though they had just crossed the finish line of a marathon and won first prize as they excitedly took turns proudly explaining that they had found the dog lying in the bushes. The kids went into great detail about the ingenious plan they hatched to help rescue him.” Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast presenter Martin Bester spoke to Jacques le Roux, the nurse who assisted the boys with the dog at Animal Welfare and gave the young boys R1000 each towards their education. Le Roux said: “This act has a lot to do with the upbringing of each child. The parents definitely play a vital role by showing compassion towards animals, which is then passed on to their children.”

He said he got goosebumps as soon as he saw the boys genuinely loving the dog.

“There has been an increase with the youth getting involved in the community when it comes to pet health and care. The act of the boys will definitely make a difference in their community and it serves as an eye opener because it shows how a child under the age of 12 can make a difference,” he said.

The boys will be awarded certificates from the society this week.

Bester said: “I believe that children love being around animals, especially if that is how they are educated or brought up with the adults around them. The more kind and compassionate children are towards pets, the more it will play a role in making them great adults.”

He said the boys were a great example to other kids and adults on how to be compassionate towards animals in distress. “There are many people in informal settlements that love their animals. However, we often forget that they may not have access to decent vet care. They just reminded us that in a time where there are so many stories about abuse and aggression towards women and children, that kindness and compassion do not cost anything”.

If the public would like to make any form of donation, please visit awscape.org.za

Cape Argus