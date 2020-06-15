Five dead after three shacks catch fire near Atlantis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police are investigating a fire that killed five people in Witsand, Atlantis, early on Sunday. According to the City’s Fire and Rescue Services, three shacks caught alight. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “At about 2.15am the service received an emergency call that informal structures were alight. “Fire crews from Atlantis were quickly on scene, where they were confronted with numerous structures alight and a hostile crowd. “While firefighters were busy with mopping up operations, five bodies were found burnt beyond recognition among the debris. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Inquest cases were opened for investigation after a fire that left five people dead in Witsand, Atlantis, in the early hours of this morning when three shacks burnt.

“The deceased are aged between 10 months and 43. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Ward councillor Barbara Rass said she was devastated. “What we need to happen is for residents of the area to have proper housing.

“The delivery of housing for Witsand must be accelerated so that the area is no longer so densely populated.

"Informal settlements are particularly at risk during winter,” she said.

Rass spent yesterday morning assisting authorities to clean up. She said a girl, 16, had lucky escape. “She was clearly extremely traumatised. It was a grim scene because the family was burnt beyond recognition.”

Rass added that the area didn't have adequate electricity and the fire could have been caused by a candle.

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.