Cape Town - Five persons died in three separate fires on Christmas day, said the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse.
"Fire and Rescue Service responded at 00:15 to informal structures alight in Vilakazi Street, Masiphumelele.
"Several structures were destroyed and during mopping up operations the bodies of a man and a second body burnt beyond recognition were discovered," Carelse said.
In the second incident at 22:11 the body of a man was discovered after structures were destroyed in the Siqalo informal Settlement.
"Services also responded at 23:52 to informal structures alight in Vrygrond, Lavender Hill. The crews were confronted by an extremely volatile crowd and police presence was requested.