Five Hanover Park boys wanted for 'blood-curdling' act of setting pit bull on fire

[WARNING: Article contains graphic images of a mutilated dog. View at own discretion] Cape Town - An Animal Welfare of South Africa (AWSA) care centre supervisor has described a horrific incident in which a pit bull was torched in Hanover Park as “blood-curdling”.

The organisation is currently seeking assistance to apprehend five boys alleged to have been involved in setting the female pit bull on fire in the area on January 29. AWSA animal care supervisor Lawrence Nkotha said the organisation was made aware of the incident by a neighbour, Fatima du Toit, who had witnessed the incident with her two grandchildren and reported it two days later. Du Toit reported the young perpetrators – allegedly aged between 10 and 13 – as running away cursing and laughing at being confronted.

Nkotha said: “When we collected the dog, it was already decomposing and we were informed that the incident happened on Saturday when the lady reported it to us on Monday. “We could see that the dog was covered with blankets before it was set alight. We then removed the charred remains of the dog, currently stored in our freezers.” Nkotha said he was so traumatised by the incident that he went for counselling. He said the case was still under investigation.

“Following the incident, I had to go to counselling. I wasn’t expecting that a human being could be responsible for such a cruel and inhumane act. No person in their right state of mind would commit such an act. It’s either they were not in the right state of mind or they were under the influence of any substance,” he said. [WARNING: Graphic Images Below] The Animal Welfare of South Africa is currently seeking assistance to apprehend five boys alleged to have been involved in setting the female pit bull on fire in the area on January 29. Picture: Supplied The Animal Welfare of South Africa is currently seeking assistance to apprehend five boys alleged to have been involved in setting the female pit bull on fire in the area on January 29. Picture: Supplied Following increased reports of pit bulls injuring and mauling people to death, the dogs have constantly come under attack. This together with efforts to get the breed banned has been ongoing.

Late last year, in Gatesville, residents attacked and set three pit bulls alight after the animals had mauled and seriously injured a young girl. In October the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation launched a petition calling on the government to impose a ban on the ownership of pit bulls as pets. Since then, some owners have resorted to handing over their pit bulls to SPCAs across the country. Animal Welfare spokesperson Allan Perrins said the organisation would do its best to apprehend those responsible for the incident. He said they hoped that their intervention would help Du Toit find peace and closure.