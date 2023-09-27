Five killed in Gugulethu mass shooting: ‘Life should not be this cheap’

Cape Town - The Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the murder of five people shot in KTC. On Monday, at 5.15pm, five men were shot dead on Fenqe Street.

Linda Mlondleni, 49, Mvuyo Ashwell Kwanamzi, 52, Sibusiso Magaqa, Mbeko Venfolo, 46, and an unknown man were found in two cars – a white VW Polo and a silver grey VW Polo. Magaqa was a prison warden and Venfolo a lawyer. The report said: “When members arrived at the scene, they found five bodies in two cars, all with multiple bullet wounds. According to the people interviewed, the vehicles were parked adjacent to each other for more than two hours before the shooting and (the men) were drinking alcohol inside the vehicles.

“It is alleged that a white Toyota Quantum with no registration was carrying an unknown number of suspects who fled the scene. Pistols and assault rifles were used.” Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said provincial organised crime detectives were carrying out the murder investigations. “The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation that has been initiated with no arrests effected as yet.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was horrified by this mass killing. “Life should not be this cheap where others decide that they can take it as they please. These heartless killers must swiftly be arrested. Anyone with information should assist SAPS so perpetrators can be removed as we cannot have these types of individuals living among us,” he said. “I am deeply concerned about what is transpiring in Gugulethu. The first quarter crime statistics, April to June 2023, revealed an increase of 37.2% in the murder rate when compared with the same period the previous year.