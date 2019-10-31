Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed that passengers were injured after a petrol bombing incident has occurred in Vrygrond on Thursday morning. File Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) has confirmed that passengers were injured after a petrol bombing incident occurred in Vrygrond on Thursday morning. SAPS spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo confirmed that a case of public violence has been opened for investigation after a group people gathered on the road and barricaded the intersections with burning tyres and rubble on the corners of Vyrgrond Avenue and Prince George Drive in Muizenberg.

"Several passing vehicles were thrown with petrol bombs. A bread truck and a bus with five passengers was also attacked but they managed to escape with minor burnt injuries and thereafter they were transported to a nearby health facility for medical attention."

Malo added that Public Order Police and other Law Enforcement were called to monitor the situation and they will remain in the area.

"Two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of petrol bombs and they are expected to make a court appearance once charged."