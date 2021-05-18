Five suspects arrested while transporting 115 bags of cannabis to Cape Town

Cape Town - Five suspects were arrested en route to Cape Town after police got a tip-off about 115 bags of dagga (cannabis) being transported from the Eastern Cape.

South African Police Service (SAPS) said that five people aged between 27 and 41 years old were arrested for dealing in dagga.

The suspects were arrested along the R56 between Dordrecht and Molteno on Sunday afternoon after they were found transporting 115 bags of dagga.

The bags of cannabis were in refuse bags that were placed in a trailer. The trailer was attached to a taxi cab.

SAPS said that the arrest came after police received information of dagga being transported from Lusikisiki to Cape Town.

Meanwhile, various police units in the Southern Cape area confiscated drugs with a street value of R37 000 and arrested 179 suspects during weekend operations.

On Friday, members attached to the Knysna Crime Prevention Unit responded to a tip-off when they conducted an operation at a house at Reenboog Street, Hornlee.

Upon searching the premises the members found drugs stashed in the bedroom of the house.

The police confiscated 105 Mandrax tablets, a bag of dagga, 10 parcels of dagga and 18 bankies of tik valued at about R35 000.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Meanwhile, Eden Cluster Crime Combatting Team members strategically deployed in Oudtshoorn and Thembalethu in George since Friday, arrested eight suspects for possession of drugs and five on charges of possession of dangerous weapons during stop and search operations.

Small quantities of tik and mandrax tablets were confiscated by the police.

All arrested suspects will appear in the various local courts once charged, SAPS said.

Cape Argus