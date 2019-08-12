Five candidates have been shortlisted for two judges’ posts in the Western Cape High Court. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Research on judgments handed down while being acting judges is one of the crucial elements under scrutiny of the five candidates shortlisted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for two vacancies in the Western Cape High Court. The candidates are advocate Diane Margaret Davis SC, advocate Deidré Susan Kusevitsky, advocate Frederick Siegfried Gustav Sievers SC, advocate Hayley Maud Slingers and advocate Daniel Mafeleu Thulare.

Last week the JSC compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for 17 vacancies in various superior courts.

On May 31 the JSC called for nominations of interested people to fill the positions and the closing date for submissions was June 28.

The JSC then compiled a list of candidates to be interviewed at a sitting to be held in Midrand, Johannesburg, on October 7-11, 2019.

Cape Bar Association chairperson Andrew Breitenbach said: “The council will canvass the views of members of the Cape Bar on the candidates, research their judgments handed down while acting judges and prepare reports on each candidate.

“These reports along with the reports of the other Bars which are constituent members of the General Council of the Bar (GCB) of South Africa will be submitted to the GCB. The GCB, in turn, will compile a final report that will be submitted to the Judicial Service Commission. The GCB report will be aimed at giving the commission as accurate and complete information as possible about the candidates.”

The Electoral Court has one vacancy and Sheila Cheiramiwa Lushaba and Graehymme Jesus Williams will be interviewed. At the Gauteng Division of the High Court a total of 12 candidates have been shortlisted for the five vacancies. The candidates are Dario Dosio, advocate John Holland-Müter, advocate Avrielle Maier-Frawley, David Makhoba, advocate Moleboheng Mamorena Pascalina Mdalana-Mayisela, Shanaaz Christine Mia, Anthony Peter Millar, advocate Cassim Ismail Moosa, Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi, advocate Rean Strydom, Dr Elmarie van der Schyff and advocate Brad Christopher Wanless SC.

One vacancy is open in the Eastern Cape, Bisho, and advocate Margaux Leigh Beard or advocate Phillip Horatius Sigqibo Zilwa, SC, will fill the position. However in the Mthatha region the JSC could not find suitable candidates who could be placed on the shortlist.

In Port Elizabeth the candidates, advocate Leigh Beard, advocate Nyameko Wellman Gqamana SC, Judge Bulelwa Myra Pakati and advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan will be interviewed for the vacancies.

One vacancy of deputy judge president exists in Limpopo and Judge Thifhelimbilu Phanuel Mudau, Judge Gerrit Corneluis Muller, Judge Legodi Phatudi and Judge Moletje George Phatudi will be subjected to interviews.

And in the North West there is a vacancy for Deputy Judge President and Judge Ronald Deon Hendricks was the only candidate who has been shortlisted.

“In total, the JSC has therefore shortlisted 36 candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be notified of the date, time and venue of the interviews in due course,” the JSC said.

