THE Social Justice Coalition visit the site of the unbuilt police station in Makhaza.

Cape Town - Advocacy group the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) reflected on the changes that have occurred in the past five years at the site of the still unbuilt police station in Makhaza on Monday. The event came five years since the completion of the commission of inquiry into policing in Makhaza.

However, the SJC said that even though headway had been made with implementing the recommendations submitted after the inquiry’s conclusion, “nothing has been done”.

SJC spokesperson Sarah Summers said that when the commission ended it made 20 recommendations to deal with inefficiencies in the South African Police Service and the breakdown in relations between the police and the Khayelitsha community.

Summers said these recommendations provided a roadmap for what needed to be done to make the police an effective and professional service for everyone.

“Although all 20 of the recommendations made by the commission are important and deserve attention, time and energy, we have chosen to engage specific recommendations that we believe would help unlock and facilitate the implementation of the others,” Summers said.

During their commemoration, the SJC looked at the six findings and recommendations that include visible policing, human resource allocations, domestic violence, CCTV cameras, infrastructure and a finding on public lighting.

Harare community policing forum chairperson Ronnie Busakwe said Makhaza community was “really” in need of its own police station.

“People do not have money to go to the Harare police station.

“That police station services a large number of communities,” Busakwe said.

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyido said the forum was dissatisfied by the pace of the commission.

“However, we as the forum decided to take action and bring our own community-driven CCTV camera, which will be unveiled on Wednesday to various stakeholders,” Tyido said.

