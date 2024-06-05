Fleeing taxi driver leaps into canal, swept away in heavy rainfall near the N2 off-ramp

Cape Town - In an attempt to evade arrest, a taxi driver risked his life when he jumped into a canal amid heavy rainfall yesterday and was reportedly swept away. He has not been found by law enforcement. The unidentified man was driving a Toyota Quantum when he threw himself into the fast-moving water near the N2 off-ramp on Jakes Gerwel Drive.

According to safety and security mayco member, JP Smith, traffic officers were patrolling when they stopped the man. “The driver jumped out of the taxi with officers chasing, but jumped into the river alongside the road, in an attempt to evade custody. “Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and the search area was expanded, with members searching the banks further downstream, for any sign of activity. No sign of the taxi driver could be found.

“The minibus (Toyota) Quantum taxi, having outstanding fines registered against it, was impounded,” said Smith. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said they had no record of the incident yesterday. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) said they “can’t blame the driver for jumping out of the taxi”.

Spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi, said: “Our members have been assaulted by the traffic officers and law enforcement. I understand why the driver decided to risk his life rather than get attacked. We have received too many complaints.” Many residents across the Metro spent yesterday trying to keep water out of their homes as heavy rainfall persisted throughout the day. Disaster Risk Management Centre (DMRC) spokesperson, Sonica Lategan, said they received reports of flooding in Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Macassar and Kraaifontein and were busy with assessments across the metropole.

“Residents can request assistance by phoning the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone and 107 from a landline,” Lategan said. City Traffic Services spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said flooding was reported in the right and centre lane on the N2 outbound before Liesbeeck Park Way yesterday.

Balekile Noyo from Strand said: “Behind my house there is a canal and every time it rains, the water runs into my home. I’ve had to throw away my furniture because of this. We have been to the councillors but they can’t help us.” Strand councillor Xolani Diniso said they have asked the City to include cleaning canals in their winter-readiness programme. [email protected]