Flip flop day to support, raise funds for young cancer patients

Cape Town - CHOC, the Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa, in support of young cancer patients and their families is looking forward to hosting its second annual Flip Flop Day – a fundraising event that will award over 1500 families with much needed support. The organisation, which has for the past few years helped thousands of South African families with financial, emotional and practical support as they battled cancer, managed to raise over R1.5 million on Flip Flip Day last year. CHOC communication coordinator Taryn Seegers said: “Childhood cancer is a frightening diagnosis that no parent should ever have to deal with. But, unfortunately, it is a reality that many families across South Africa have to come to terms with on a daily basis.” “It is essential that we facilitate the support of these courageous children. So that they can keep on fighting even when their young bodies are exhausted and hurting.” “This is where Flippie, South Africa’s favourite and most well-loved CHOC SOLE-dier comes in. Flippie is a flip-flop with a serious passion for compassion who has stepped up to lead the movement to get every single to South African, young or old.”

“By hosting this fundraising initiative we are giving the public a chance to show their support. With a simple donation of R10, every South African can show their heart by wearing a pair of flip flops. All funds collected will go towards supporting our young fighters and their families throughout challenging journey that they are facing.”

One of CHOC’s beneficiaries is 7-year-old Aslinn Klaaste who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in the back of her brain in November 2020.

Aslinn, along with her grandmother Hendrina Klaaste who are originally from Kimberly, are currently based at the CHOC house in Sybrand Park Cape Town.

Aslinn’s grandmother said: “Aslinn was transferred from Kimberley Hospital to Groote Schuur where the tumour was removed in December. We are not sure when she will be discharged, but fortunately, we are staying at a CHOC House which is really a home away from home.”

“CHOC has been very good to us, and staying here is a blessing, it saves us from travelling up and down. If it wasn’t for CHOC it would not have been possible for us to continue with the treatment.”

Cape Argus