Floyd Shivambu’s assault case expected to go to trial in February 2021

Cape Town - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu's attempts to have his assault case settled out of court have failed. Shivambu appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a Netwerk24 journalist and photographer Adrian de Kock outside Parliament precinct in March 2018. Shivambu's lawyer, Ross McKernan, told the court representations for diversion and mediation has been denied by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Shivambu's case has been postponed to February 11, next year for trial. "Shivambu is charged with common assault following an assault of a journalist in the parliamentary precinct in March 2018," Ntabazalila said.

De Kock was allegedly choked and hit in the face when he approached Shivambu for comment on former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing, which was being held in Parliament at the time.

De Kock said he approached Shivambu for comment on the De Lille issue but was almost immediately pushed away.

Shivambu also pushed De Kock in full view of journalists and parliamentary staff.

A scuffle broke out between De Kock and Shivambu who later walked away when he saw journalists approaching.

The case was meant to be heard in July but lockdown restrictions previously prevented the matter from being heard.

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are also in court today for the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela funeral assault case, where Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter said he was assaulted at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery.

Cape Argus