Flu shots available for vulnerable, City of Cape Town advises as flu season gets in full swing

Cape Town - With the flu season in full swing, the City has advised that its facilities have vaccines available for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and pregnant women. The country is currently experiencing the annual flu season, with a number of flu strains circulating, causing severe health complications in some patients, the national Health Department said.

Around 8-10% of patients hospitalised for pneumonia and 25% of patients with flu-like illness will test positive for influenza during the flu season, it said. In Cape Town, City Health said it received 18 500 flu vaccines at the beginning of May. The vaccines are available free of charge at City clinics. “The flu has been a hot topic in recent months,” said community services and health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross.

“While most people can bounce back fairly quickly from a bout of flu, it does hold potentially serious complications for older persons or those with pre-existing conditions. “So, if you are in one of the qualifying groups, please present to your nearest clinic as soon as possible to get your vaccination before stocks run out. “The flu vaccine will not prevent you from getting flu, but will likely ensure a far milder episode.”

The vaccinations are available to specific groups, including health care workers, persons 65 and older, persons with cardiovascular disease (including chronic heart disease, hypertension, stroke and diabetes), those with chronic lung disease (including asthma; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and tuberculosis), individuals living with HIV/Aids and pregnant women. Meanwhile, as cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to rise, a Cape Town school has reinstituted the wearing of face masks to protect children. A letter circulated to parents of learners at Heideveld Primary School last week raised concerns about the spread of RSV and flu viruses and calls on parents to ensure children are wearing face masks at school.