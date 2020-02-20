Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will deliver his State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on Thursday. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - All eyes will be on Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain today for the controversial official opening of the legislature and the premier’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) at 11am. The debate on the Sopa, and the premier’s reply to the debate, will commence on Friday at 8am at the same venue.

Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said: “By hosting these events in Mitchells Plain this year, we are realising our desire and commitment to connect with the citizens of the province. Over the next four years we will continue to actively engage with citizens through a series of public engagement initiatives throughout the Western Cape.

“The Sopa will outline the province’s plan for the next year, and the Western Cape provincial parliament, representing the people of the province, will monitor and oversee the government to ensure that the plan is put into action to benefit of the people of the province.

“During the term of the sixth parliament of the Western Cape, we will continue to make every effort to take parliament closer to the people of the province.”