Mayco member for economic opportunities and assets management James Vos wants the Department of Tourism to establish a strategic aviation committee to investigate how aviation taxes could be reduced in order to stimulate tourism.
“Research clearly shows the inability of many South Africans to travel by air is as a result of the excessive costs involved.
"The International Air Transport Association predicts that by 2034 an estimated 7.3 billion airline passengers will be taking to the skies, which is more than double the 3.5 billion of 2015.
"In order to cope with this demand, airlines and countries need to have forward-thinking policies that will make provision for cost-efficient infrastructure and support business growth,” Vos said.