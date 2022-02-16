Foetus in sewage: Bishop Lavis police ask the public for help

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police have requested the public to assist with information in an investigation into the dumping of a foetus at a sewage plant in Borcherds Quarry, Airport Industria. The foetus was discovered by security guards on duty at the facility earlier this week, leaving community leaders in shock and searching for answers that could help the police to apprehend the persons involved.

Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “I’m shocked to hear about something like this. It’s not every day that we hear about such cases.” Meanwhile, across the city, safe havens for vulnerable children are working to remain open and offer safe spaces for abandoned children at a time most crucial to them. In Kraaifontein, Badisa Scottsdene says that while things have quietened down over the past few months, the organisation is still working to raise awareness of its haven, which is open and willing to take in unwanted children.

Social worker Yolande Matroos said: “As the Scottsdene branch we haven’t been as busy as other organisations. However, we are still aware that cases of abandoned babies are still increasing, so we are trying our best to offer our community and surrounding areas a safer alternative to the streets, bins and other dangerous places.” “It’s also not easy, because we face a lot of different challenges in doing this because we act as a network, not a single sole provider. “We work in conjunction with the police, department of safety and health institutions to respond immediately to cases,” Matroos said.

Another haven for abandoned babies is Hannah’s Place of Safety. The non-profit organisation takes care of abandoned babies under 12 months old. The safe haven has 13 staff who work rotational shifts, looking after the babies day and night. Founder and chairperson Janine Fabe and her husband look after children brought in from unsavoury environments across Cape Town and those left in hospitals for three to six months at a time. “It’s true that cases of abandoned babies are increasing while funds for projects like ours are becoming less. Despite that, we are still pushing to preserve this beautiful project to house and love as many babies as we get to. It’s a calling doing what we do,” said Fabe.