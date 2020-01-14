Food garden initiative in Langa marks milestone achievement









FRESH: Mamyalo Sukwana, Yoliswa Mafungwa and Ntonbekhaya Matinise pick giant spinach in the Langa Community Garden. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency Cape Town - A non-profit organisation is celebrating two decades of rendering services to the poor on the Cape Flats. The Urban Rural Development and Capacity-Building Project in Langa was founded by two women with the main objective of providing healthy food to impoverished communities. Inspired by the need to alleviate poverty through lasting solutions, community leaders Nompumelelo Ngoqo and the late Nosipho Sikutshwa founded the project 20 years ago, initially to provide healthy food by cultivating community food gardens and a soup kitchen in Langa. The project started with only one garden in 2000 to help raise the community’s standard of living, and currently has more than 22 gardens in Langa and surrounding areas, and two nutritional food kitchens. To date, the project has over 360 beneficiaries, employing 200 staff members in their gardens and as cooks on a permanent basis, feeding their families.

“For 20 years we’ve worked tirelessly to support communities in and around Cape townships. We have set ambitious goals to continue turning positive sentiments into meaningful outcomes once again, as we begin a new decade.

“We intend to continue where we left off, for another two decades,” Ngoqo said.

The organisation will celebrate this milestone through a series of programmes throughout the year, raising funds for extended projects.

“We record our deep gratitude and appreciation for the never-ending support received over the years from donors, for providing training and mentoring for staff and beneficiaries, and for the monthly stipends given to the needy every month,” Ngoqo said.

“We have throughout the years been a saviour for most of the poor in our community and the difference we have made is quite remarkable.

“We have a number of success stories where individuals entered our projects and are now working and providing for their families, and this has inspired us to do more.”

