The Urban Rural Development and Capacity-Building Project in Langa was founded by two women with the main objective of providing healthy food to impoverished communities.
Inspired by the need to alleviate poverty through lasting solutions, community leaders Nompumelelo Ngoqo and the late Nosipho Sikutshwa founded the project 20 years ago, initially to provide healthy food by cultivating community food gardens and a soup kitchen in Langa.
The project started with only one garden in 2000 to help raise the community’s standard of living, and currently has more than 22 gardens in Langa and surrounding areas, and two nutritional food kitchens.
To date, the project has over 360 beneficiaries, employing 200 staff members in their gardens and as cooks on a permanent basis, feeding their families.