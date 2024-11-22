Food poisoning declared a national disaster

Cape Town - Since September, the country has recorded at least 890 incidents of foodborne illnesses. Justice Minister Thembisile Simelane announced the classification of food-borne illnesses as a national disaster during a media briefing yesterday in Pretoria, joined by several ministers tasked with implementing the national response and interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 15.

This follows a spate of deaths, including that of several children linked to food-borne illnesses. At least 22 people, including several children have died and others hospitalised as a result. “The implementation of the standard by-laws for rural and township economies, which among others, advocate for mandatory proper waste disposal and recycling practices to ensure that business areas are free from obstructions and pollutants will be expedited.

“This will also go a long way in dealing with the issue of rat infestations in our communities, which gives rise to the harmful use of dangerous and banned chemicals like pesticides. Several municipal councils around the country have already adopted standard by-laws. We urge other municipalities who are yet to adopt the by-laws to urgently do so, to assist the compliance process and save lives,” Simelane said. Simelane expressed concern over allegations of South Africans assisting illegal foreign nationals to fraudulently comply with the requirements for the registration of their small business or spaza shops. “This is clear fronting, and we would like to warn everyone who is involved in this illegal activity to stop. The Immigration Act prohibits any person from aiding, abetting, assisting or enabling an illegal foreigner to obtain a licence on his or her behalf, to conduct any business or carry on any profession or occupation.”

There were also allegations about government officials involved in fraudulent and corrupt activities in the registration process of small businesses and spaza shops. “The law-enforcement agencies will clamp-down heavily on extortionists who want to use this process to enrich themselves. Members of the public are urged to report any suspected corrupt activities through the National Anti-Corruption Hotline 0800 701 701.” A team of health experts will be appointed to serve in the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

The committee is expected to develop, among other issues, mediumto-long term prevention measures to prevent food-borne illnesses. “The directive to notify the deaths of patients 12 years and below is a critical one and will be implemented as a matter of urgency. This will help us to understand the burden of disease and the population at risk in real time instead of waiting for a long period of time. “The Department of Health is currently amending the Notifiable Medical Conditions Regulations such that the death of anybody 12 years and younger becomes notifiable. The Regulations may be published based on the State of Disaster being declared by the minister of Cogta,” she said.