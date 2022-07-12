FoodForward SA tackling food security with Mandela Day food drive

Cape Town - FoodForward SA, a dedicated organisation that aims to alleviate hunger struggles across South Africa, will join with long-time partners Pick n Pay to provide nutritious meals for Mandela Day to those who need it most. This year, FoodForward and Pick n Pay will be hosting their fourth National Mandela Day Food Drive as part of their ongoing efforts to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

The drive takes place in the week leading up to Mandela Day, with packing taking place at dedicated Mandela Day sites in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. On Mandela Day, the items donated by customers will be packed into food parcels for distribution to FoodForward SA’s network of over 2 000 beneficiary organisations that feeds over 875000 vulnerable people daily across the country. The annual food drive has helped collect over 338000kg of food, which can be equated to nearly 1.4 million meals, and the goal this year is to collect 150 000kg (150 tons) of food.

“As local households increasingly battle to make ends meet, more and more people are becoming food insecure because they cannot afford to buy food. Mandela Day is a time for all of us to rally together and help those in need as best we can,” said Andy du Plessis, FoodForward SA’s managing director. Pick n Pay spokesperson Vaughan Pierce said the need to support local organisations providing food was greater now than in previous years. “Millions of South Africans continue to go to bed hungry every day.

Sadly, the effects of the pandemic have only heightened the demand for nutritious food. We are excited to host the national food drive in our stores again and have a dedicated team within our business committed to ensuring the packing events are a huge success,” he said. Customers are encouraged to donate one of 15 non-perishable food items in any Pick n Pay stores or online. [email protected]