Cape Town - A detective who investigated the death of Reshall Jimmy, who died when his Ford Kuga caught alight, told the inquest into his death that he struggled to get a technical report compiled by Ford Motor Company’s investigator. Jimmy burnt to death in his car in December 2015 when his vehicle inexplicably caught alight.

On Tuesday, investigating officer Thembekile Matwa told the court that Ford had refused to hand over their report to police even after he had requested it.

According to the family’s legal representative, advocate Gerrie Nel, the report in question, known as the Jan Report, was compiled in January 2016. He said other reports were made following this one with different conclusions.

“This ranged from a fire that started in the dashboard due to two wires, to a fire that started in the boot, to ‘undetermined’,” he said.

Matwa said Ford promised to help the police but failed to give them the report. He said he requested a Section 205, an order to compel Ford to give them the report. He also applied for a warrant, but the warrant was declined.

He said the SAPS applied for an urgent application to be heard at the Pretoria High Court, but a day before the application was to be heard Ford recalled all Kugas.

Ford’s legal representative, advocate Andre Bezuidenhout, said Ford had no obligation to give the report to the police.

“There is no contract on behalf of Ford to make it available to them. Ford’s stance was not to hinder the State in its investigation, but the report was withheld because of a litigation threat by the family,” he said.

Judge Robert Henney said Ford had an obligation to hand over the report.

“Evidence is relevant in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act. You could have asked for the evidence to be kept confidential,” he said.

State prosecutor, advocate Stephen Anthony, said the matter came before the Director of Public Prosecutions as Ford was resisting giving the report.

“We foresaw difficulty in getting the report despite Ford saying it would give it within 21 days,” said Anthony.

The report was only handed over after the formal judicial inquest hearing started.

The hearing continues today.

