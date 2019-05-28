FIRE investigator Hendrick McLeod during a demonstration in court. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The fire that killed Reshall Jimmy in his Ford Kuga was caused by high heat produced by an electrical short circuit. It started at the dashboard close to the body control module (BCM).

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court heard the testimony of Hendrick McLeod, a fire investigator who was subcontracted by car insurance firm Telesure, during an inquest into Jimmy’s death.

Jimmy died in his burning Ford Kuga in December 2015.

McLeod disputed findings made by US-based engineer John Loud that the fire could not have been a result of product failure and that it did not originate in the front section of the vehicle because the BCM was still intact.

“The fire occurred behind the dashboard in the area of the BCM. The aluminium heat exchange box in the air conditioner was more damaged at the left, it was melted, fairly indicating (the fire) started on the left side of the dashboard.

“The only heat source present that may have caused the fire was traced to the permanent live wire current, from the battery supplying current to the ignition and the wire from the ignition to BCM show traces of an electric short circuit,” he said.

McLeod said that electric short circuit resulted in electric arcs of over 760°C and the heat of those arcs caused the fire. He said the wires were completely stripped with no insulators.

McLeod said either one of the wires was damaged and made contact with the bare body of the vehicle.

McLeod said there was no indication that the fire started in the engine compartment and that he, independent investigator Anthony Young and the police’s investigator on December 4, 2015, arrived at the same conclusion.

He said he didn't understand why Young had changed his findings in his report to the cause of the fire being undetermined.

“We all agreed to the same cause of fire,” he said.

McLeod said the fire couldn't have started at the rear because there wasn't extensive damage assessed there and Jimmy's clothes were not burnt. He said it also couldn't have started in the engine compartment as the presence of fuel had not assisted in the spread of the fire.

He said Jimmy’s wallet, with cash and his driver's licence, did not burn.

A further inspection made by Loud found hand sanitisers, a long nose lighter, a vape, laptop and charger. Loud in his report said the fire was accelerated by the hand sanitiser.

McLeod disputed this.

“If an accelerator was present there would've been more floor damage, like on the carpets.”

He said further excavation made on the vehicle was also not in line with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 921: guide for fire investigations.

“The NFPA states once cause is determined there should not be any further excavations on the vehicle.”

