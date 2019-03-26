THIS was all that was left of Reshall Jimmy’s Ford Kuga after the deadly fire. Facebook

Cape Town - Video footage taken by spectators of Reshall Jimmy’s burning Ford Kuga was played at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. Jimmy died when his vehicle caught alight on December 5, 2015, in the Wilderness. The judicial inquest to his death is in its second week.

The third person to arrive at the scene, Andrew Roberts, who took the video at 10:06pm said he was flagged down by a young couple who were first on scene.

In the video, one can clearly see flames at the car and hear people talking in the background. The voices are of Roberts, his friend, Joe Van Zyl and the young couple.

Roberts testified that when he stopped his vehicle he saw a car with a group of coloured occupants make a U-turn about 800 metres from the burning vehicle.

His friend, Van Zyl is heard saying: “I promise that they (the coloured guys) has something to do with this.”

Roberts is heard making a frantic call to police, reporting the burning car.

Again Van Zyl says: “Is it a drug deal gone sour?”

Roberts then says: “If there were people in there (in the burning car) they would be screaming and if they are not screaming they could’ve been killed already.

“Someone got shot I’m telling you guys, it's an execution way.”

From time-to-time explosions are heard from the burning car along with a long hooting sound.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, who's representing the Jimmy family, questioned Robert on the reasoning behind the comments he and his friend make in the video.

“Our whole assumption was that there was foul play involved. We were always under the impression of foul play. We were in denial that a guy would succumb to fuel of the car. We never thought of technicalities,” he said.

In January, 2016, Roberts made a statement to the police of his observations.

He then made a second statement with Ford lawyers where he included the version of the car which made a U-turn and that when the fire was extinguished Jimmy had a hole in his head.

Roberts said police didn’t care to include these things in his statement but was happy that Ford would be getting a new perspective and could investigate from a different angle.

The court heard that Robert had a discussion with former Ford Motor Company’s chief executive, Jeff Nemath, about the fire starting from the back of vehicle.

Roberts said Nemath made contact with him in February 2017, and that he had sent Nemath a copy of the video.

In his evidence, Roberts said he viewed the inquest as Ford fighting with police.

He said although it was wrong of him and his friend, they felt there was foul play.

Nel put it to Roberts: “All along you thought Ford is fighting police, and you sided with Ford?”

However, when questioned by Ford’s lawyer Andries Bezuidenhout, he said Nemath never influenced him to speak in favour of Ford.

“I stood my ground,” he said.

The inquest continues on Wednesday.

