Advocate Gerrie Nel is appearing on behalf of the Jimmy family. Picture: AfriForum/Twitter

Cape Town - The inquiry into the death of Reshall Jimmy, got underway at the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.



Jimmy burnt to death in his Ford Kuga in December 2015 ‚ when his vehicle inexplicably caught alight.





Afriforum's advocate Gerrie Nel is representing the Jimmy family at the judicial inquiry.





According to AfriForum, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided not to prosecute Ford and has refused the family a nolle prosequi certificate, because they are awaiting the outcome of the investigation. N olle prosequi is a legal term meaning "be unwilling to pursue".





AfriForum said that they have closely monitored and supported the process leading up to the judicial inquiry. This investigation will determine if Ford can be prosecuted for Jimmy's death.





Andrew Leask, an investigator at AfriForum's private prosecution unit, said: "Justice must be served. We cannot allow large corporate companies to avoid accepting liability in cases like this. Evidence suggests that the fire was caused by a mechanical error in the vehicle and we trust that this judicial inquiry will bring the truth to light."





The judicial inquest into Jimmy's death has been postponed to 18 March 2019.





@TheCapeArgus







