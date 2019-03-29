This was all that was left of Reshall Jimmy’s Ford Kuga after the deadly fire. Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - Western Cape High Court Judge Robert Henney rebuked prejudice statements made by a witness at the judicial inquest into Reshall Jimmy’s death. Jimmy burnt to death in his Ford Kuga in December 2015 when his vehicle inexplicably caught alight.

On Thursday, State witness Joe van Zyl said he saw two coloured men wearing caps make a U-turn in a red Toyota Corolla, about 500m from the burning car.

“I saw guys making a U-turn around the corner and there is a burning car with no one else there. They are the last people we saw before the burning car.”

In video footage recorded that night, Van Zyl is heard saying: “I promise you they have something to do with this. This is a drug deal gone sour.”

Judge Henney pointed out Van Zyl’s prejudice.

“You saw two coloured people a few hundred metres away and you immediately suspect they had to do with the burning car. Isn’t that prejudice? ‘A drug deal gone wrong?’

“I can’t sit here and let people be prejudiced. It was your assumptions that have made you land here in this court. If it was two old white ladies would you have come to that conclusion? If it was two old white males would you have come to that conclusion that it’s a drug deal gone wrong, or an execution? Be honest with me sir, we are all born with prejudices and we have to be aware of it to fight it.”

According to advocate Gerrie Nel, who is representing the Jimmy family, Van Zyl neglected to tell police about the Corolla, but voluntarily told Ford lawyers in a meeting with former chief executive Jeff Nemath.

He gave the statement four months after giving a statement to police.

He denied sending Ford the video footage, despite his friend, Andrew Roberts, testifying that he had.

Nel also expressed concern over Van Zyl meeting with a Ford investigator to discuss the case just a few months before the judicial inquest.

“Jady (the investigator) knows that there is an inquest, he knows you will be testifying, but still has a discussion with you guys. What I find concerning is that two witnesses would sit together and share their statements months before the inquest,” said Nel.

Van Zyl said the meeting was arranged by the investigator.

“He said he is doing an investigation and wanted to create a timeline of events that took place that night.”

The inquest will continue in the next court term.

