Forensic expert to give further evidence on the gruesome murder of teacher Allison Plaatjies

Cape Town - Forensic expert Dr Linda Liebenberg will today give further evidence in the Western Cape High Court as to how Clanwilliam teacher Allison Plaatjies, 26, was brutally killed at the hands of her boyfriend, Phillip April. Liebenberg was giving evidence as a State witness on Thursday when the court had to adjourn proceedings to today.

Story continues below Advertisement

April, who is charged with two counts of murder and theft, has admitted to choking and cutting Plaatjies’ throat with two knives after the couple had been arguing on October 26, 2019. He has pleaded guilty to the charge of murder but not guilty to stealing her car when he fled to his mother’s house. Plaatjies’ corpse was discovered in a pool of blood in October 2019. Her cause of death was explained as “extensive slitting of the throat with massive external blood loss”, but according to Liebenberg the pale blue jeans that Plaatjies wore when she was examined only had “scuff” blood stains.

The “pristine” condition of the white socks Plaatjies wore was “important”, she said, because they had no traces of blood. She also testified that the dry blood was concentrated on her face, throat and chest which indicated that Plaatjies may have been lying down when her throat was cut. A further spot of blood in the white of Plaatjies’ eye, Liebenberg said, is often present, “when there is a lot of asphyxia and compression of the throat as in strangulation”. She said there were several defensive-type injuries on Plaatjies’ hands and arm, showing that she tried to defend herself.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This type of injury is consistent with a person trying to ward off sharp force – trying to shield the body from penetration by a sharp object.” April testified he took Plaatjies’ car and drove to his mother’s house after he killed her and changed his clothing. [email protected]