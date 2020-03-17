Forest gardens planned across Cape schools, communities to help feed the poor
The non-profit organisation Rainbow Warriors International has identified 10 locations across the province where they will start building forest gardens, and aim to complete these by December.
Its executive director Ryan Fortune said: “The City’s current food system provides rich citizens with organic food at inflated prices, while the poor get by on highly-processed junk food, or otherwise starve. Our project aims to disrupt this status quo by establishing forest gardens in communities desperately needing access to nutritious food grown by themselves.”
The project will explore whether more food gardens can improve circumstances in communities by educating people about conserving the environment’s natural resources and adopting a plant-based lifestyle.
Fortune said: “Communities will benefit from having additional green spaces in the urban environment and from expanded access to a wider variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, medicinal herbs and spices. All of these will be grown without chemical fertilisers and pesticides.”
The forest gardens will be established at Bishops School of Skills, Nerina Frail Care, Silikamva High School, Queens Park High School, Highlands Primary School and the Greenlight Project, among other locations.
The founder of a nursery garden in Knysna, Gabriel Scholtz said: “Forest gardens are a brilliant way of educating people about how to grow plants and food because everyone has the ability to do it.”
Scholtz said forest gardens would awaken people’s understanding of plants by changing their perception of the environment.
The project is in need of more funding and donors globally as they hope to raise over R80000 by the end of this month to make the project a success.
To make a donation visit: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/forestgardens4all/@Sukainaish
