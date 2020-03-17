Forest gardens planned across Cape schools, communities to help feed the poor

Cape Town - A new project to build forest gardens across local communities aims to encourage a sustainable way of living by educating citizens on how to grow their own nutritional fruit and vegetables.

The non-profit organisation Rainbow Warriors International has identified 10 locations across the province where they will start building forest gardens, and aim to complete these by December.

Its executive director Ryan Fortune said: “The City’s current food system provides rich citizens with organic food at inflated prices, while the poor get by on highly-processed junk food, or otherwise starve. Our project aims to disrupt this status quo by establishing forest gardens in communities desperately needing access to nutritious food grown by themselves.”

The project will explore whether more food gardens can improve circumstances in communities by educating people about conserving the environment’s natural resources and adopting a plant-based lifestyle.

Fortune said: “Communities will benefit from having additional green spaces in the urban environment and from expanded access to a wider variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, medicinal herbs and spices. All of these will be grown without chemical fertilisers and pesticides.”