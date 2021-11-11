Forest Village Housing Development: 12 beneficiaries settle into their new Eerste River homes

Cape Town - The first 12 beneficiaries who acquired their homes with the assistance of the provincial Human Settlements Department’s Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) in the Forest Village Housing Development in Eerste River have moved into their units. Forest Village is one of the department’s Catalytic Projects, which commenced in January 2016 and is a mixed-use development. Forest Village has122 partially subsidised FLISP units.

The project caters for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs, such as military veterans, and includes Breaking New Ground (BNG) and FLISP units. Upon completion, the project is envisaged to provide housing opportunities to more than 5,000 beneficiaries. Western Cape residents benefiting from this project are from the Airport Precinct, the N2 Gateway excess and the local wards 16, 17 and 108.

The FLISP subsidy is available to persons with a combined gross monthly income of between R3,501 and R22,000. A successful applicant could qualify for a subsidy ranging from R121,626 to R27,960 which is linked to the income band within which they fall. Although primarily used as a deposit, the provincial government has also allowed beneficiaries to utilise the subsidy to pay for transfer and bond costs. Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said: “I am delighted to note that young professionals moved into their own homes.

“It’s unfortunate that I was unable to personally hand their keys over, but I am looking forward to visiting these new homeowners in due course to ascertain how they’ve settled into this new community. “This just once again demonstrates how the province is bringing residents from different income levels and walks of life together to form an integrated community. We’re redressing the apartheid spatial planning by creating fully integrated communities.” Simmers said the department was trying to ensure that affordable housing opportunities are created for those who earn too much to qualify for a fully state-subsidised home.

“This is critical, considering that more than 70% of Western Cape residents are employed and therefore would in all likelihood have a household income that is above R3,500. “I’d like to congratulate these new homeowners and also appeal to them to ensure they have all the necessary insurances in place for their homes,” said Simmers.