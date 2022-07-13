‘Forever chemicals’ threatening Cape Town’s wildcats

Cape Town - New research by the Urban Caracal Project has revealed that Cape Town’s caracals, the largest remaining predator in the city, were being extensively exposed to harmful “forever chemicals” released into air, soil and water in the city as a result of human activities. An article authored by UCT Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa PhD graduate Gabi Leighton and UCT biological sciences senior lecturer Jacqueline Bishop, delved into the latest research by the project which studied the diet, hunting behaviour and pollutant levels in Cape Town’s caracals.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their latest findings found extensive exposure to these persistent and long-lasting man-made organic pollutants across the city’s complex mosaic of habitats – which affected both human and wildlife health. The project estimated that there were only around 50-60 caracals left in the Cape Peninsula due to numerous threats and now, through exposure to these “forever chemicals”, they had dangerous immunological, neurological and hormonal impacts even at low levels. Leighton said the chemicals were also known as persistent organic pollutants (POPs) that were largely invisible and travelled through air and water, ending up in the most remote environments – they affected both human and wildlife health and have been used in pesticides, industry, and construction activities for decades.

“Wetlands are sinks of POPs, and pollutants generally, so focusing on maintaining, restoring and cleaning up urban wetlands can go a long way to creating healthier cities. Further, citizens can make the choice not to use pesticides in their homes and gardens, and they can choose to support farmers and vineyards that do not use them either,” Leighton said. Spatial planning and environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews said: “Wildlife in any city is exposed to a wide variety of chemical pollutants. The City’s restoration efforts of wetlands is one element in which chemicals in river systems can be addressed. “The lining of disposal sites and the disposal of hazardous waste is another way the City deals with chemical waste.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The project’s research used the caracal as an “indicator species” for greater patterns in the system, thus the widespread exposure seen in caracals reflected that of many other species in the Cape Town area and potentially other cities in southern Africa. “To make cities around the world safer, cleaner places, the use of ‘forever chemicals’ must be reduced in line with existing international agreements,” Bishop and Leighton said. In agreement, Andrews said every citizen had a responsibility to ensure the safe use and disposal of chemicals.

Story continues below Advertisement

As this research was ongoing, the project appealed to the public to report all caracal sightings to its website http://www.urbancaracal.org/ and report any roadkill caracals to +27 (79) 837 8814. Those interested in learning more could find the project’s original research paper (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969722006738). Hermes the caracal in Cape Town. Picture: Scott Clarkson [email protected]