Former ANC leader part of the march to the mayor’s office over housing, taxi issues

Cape Town - Hundreds of members of the newly formed organisation, People’s Movement for Change (PMC) marched to the Cape Town Civic Centre. The march included people armed with placards which demanded that housing and law enforcement officers stop abusing taxi drivers.

The PMC is led by former ANC provincial leader Marius Fransman. The marchers were dropped off by more than 20 taxis. They walked from Keizersgracht to the Civic Centre, where a small group of law enforcement officers met them.

They intended to hand over the memorandum of grievances to mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis and safety and security Mayco member JP Smith. PMC spokesperson Siya Nyeka said: “Our problems include taxi impoundments. Yesterday morning, taxi drivers were still being harassed by the City. The informal traders have been treated unfairly and the culture of the indigenous people, who were the first people in Cape Town, they must not be forgotten. He said they wanted to engage not only the City but provincial, national, Eskom and National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) regarding the high water and electricity tariffs.

“Farm workers have been neglected and are being evicted because we always concentrate on the City issues. I’m aware there were marches about the energy issue, but we hope someone will listen to us.” Fransman said people were suffering and all they were looking for was to live a good life. “The PMC is an organisation that has no leader. I’ve said I am the leader but all the members are leaders,” he said.

“Political parties of the last couple of years have messed up the country. I can’t say I have done everything right as a former political party leader. “It’s time for the leaders, whether of the ANC or the DA, to stand aside so the masses can lead. We must bring hope to a hopeless situation. It’s a structure where all associations come together and seek change. We will not accept that change will not come. Tell politicians to get out of your house when they come to your homes, when they start electioneering.” Fransman said he had not decided whether the PMC would be on the ballot in next year’s election.

The demonstrators were informed that the mayor and Smith would not collect the document, instead it would be collected by their support staff. Some points highlighted in the memorandum read: “The PMC, a civil society organisation for change, calls upon the City of Cape Town to stop the high electricity and water tariffs. These high tariffs pose a negative impact on the poorest of the poor. “Despite these high electricity tariffs, Eskom, together with the City of Cape Town Municipality, still continue with load shedding.

“Upon the building of the Kusile and Medupi Power Plants, South Africans were promised an end to load shedding, and to date that is not the case. We continue to suffer. We call on the City to relook and adjust their electricity and water model rates. “We call on the City to immediately stop the unfair treatment of informal traders. Informal traders play a pivotal role in the City coffers, local and township economy, and contribute immensely to the national Gross Domestic Product.” The three-page document also spoke about sewage and pothole challenges.