Former bank manager and estranged husband convicted of robbery after a failed heist

Cape Town - A former bank manager who was the mastermind behind a robbery at her workplace with the help of her estranged husband and three others has been found guilty – eight years after their arrest. Carmen Kolbee was the branch manager and team leader at Standard Bank Kuils River in Zevenwacht Mall at the time of her arrest in 2016.

From Blackheath, she was arrested along with her ex- husband, Kensley Kolbee. The duo had been living together at the time of their arrest and were divorced. The State proved that Carmen had been the mastermind behind the heist that took place in November 2014, and had initially planned to steal R3 million from the bank, but only managed to get away with R520000.

Kensely had recruited three others – Ebrahim Isaacs, Samoska Hattes and Leroy Ackerman, to help with the robbery. The trio entered into a plea and sentence agreement soon after being charged, and were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. Last week, Carmen and Kensley heard that they were convicted of robbery after pleading not guilty in the Blue Downs Regional Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the pair were convicted and would be facing sentencing in August. “We can confirm that the Blue Downs Regional Court convicted Carmen Kolbee (accused 1) and Kensley Kolbee (accused 2) on June 21 on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. “Sentencing will take place on August 23.

“Accused one provided all the inside information relating to the processes within the bank and accused two enlisted the help of three persons to execute the robbery. “The three pleaded guilty in terms of a plea and sentence agreement and testified against them. “They were sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment in exchange for testifying against them.