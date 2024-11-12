Former friend testifies against Nafiz Modack

Cape Town - A former friend of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, has taken to the stand at the Western Cape High Court, to tell Judge Robert Henney how he betrayed and conned his friend into believing he was working with top cops. The much-anticipated testimony of Mohamed Hanware saw him drop several bombshells about what led-up to the claims by Modack that he had top cops on his payroll.

Hanware was named in the trial after it was revealed that Modack had filed a police statement in which he claimed he handed Hanware over R500000 meant for top cops, including former Major-General Jeremy Vearey. State prosecutor, Advocate Greg Wolmarans, explained the man who testified from an unknown location in the Middle East allegedly fled South Africa fearing his life was in danger. In a lengthy testimony, Hanware told the court that he first met Modack through his wife Rehana Ismail and they had a business arrangement.

He said after the horrific stabbing at Cubana in Green Point in December 2017, he helped Modack to hide the two men behind the stabbing by hiding them in a guest house. He said later that month, Modack was arrested on extortion charges and sent to prison, sending his acquaintances into financial distress. “I became the paymaster,” he boldly told the court as he explained how he needed to gather R1.2 million to cover Modack’s staff and family costs.