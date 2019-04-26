Former “27” gang member Chestlyn Adams pleaded guilty to charges emanating from a rivalry gang shooting incident back on 17 April 2017 at Café Caprice. File Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Former “27” gang member Chestlyn Adams (31) appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday facing several charges that includes conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as contravention with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 2998 (POCA). These charges emanated from a rivalry gang shooting incident that dates back to the 17 April 2017 at Camps Bay Café Caprice. Adams appeared along seven (7) other suspects two are allegedly linked to the same shooting while others are allegedly linked to Cocobar shooting incident Cape Town dating back to the 5 May 2017.

The case against seven other suspects was postponed to 22 May 2019 and all seven suspects are out on bail.

Adams pleaded guilty on all charges connected to the Camps Bay Café Caprice incident where two men were wounded, one on his abdomen, while another on the upper arm.

He was sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment for each of the two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm as well as conspiracy to commit murder. Furthermore, Adams was sentenced to two (2) years for each count of illegal possession of ammunition and another two years for contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 2998.

The court further ordered that the 12 years effective imprisonment should run concurrently with an effective twenty-five (25) years’ imprisonment imposed by Western Cape High Court on 12 March 2019. Moreover he is declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The High Court matter relates to the murder of Brian Weinstein on 17 August 2017.

Adams was arrested by the Hawks’ underworld investigating team on 27 October 2017, after he had been on the run since the Camps Bay Café Caprice incident.