Former priest June Major ends hunger strike, demands probe into rape

Cape Town - Former priest June Major, who was on a hunger strike for almost a week outside the home of the Archbishop of the Anglican Church, Thabo Makgoba, has called off her protest.

Major, 51, an ordained priest for over 16 years, set up her tent last Wednesday in an attempt to get the church to acknowledge her alleged rape, dating back to 2002 in Grahamstown, at the hands of a fellow priest.

Makgoba addressed Major via email after she affirmed that she would not end her hunger strike until the archbishop responded to her list of demands. The physical toll of the hunger strike was clear.

“I’m in a lot of pain, I’ve got abdominal pains, I have chest pains, my head is throbbing, the dizziness,” she said. “With my last hunger strike in 2016, he (Makgoba) made certain promises, walked away and nothing happened. I came here in front of his door so that he can see me .”

She had informed Bishop Garth Counsell of the rape and was told to “keep quiet for the sake of the church’s reputation”, she said.