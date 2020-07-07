Former priest June Major ends hunger strike, demands probe into rape
Major, 51, an ordained priest for over 16 years, set up her tent last Wednesday in an attempt to get the church to acknowledge her alleged rape, dating back to 2002 in Grahamstown, at the hands of a fellow priest.
Makgoba addressed Major via email after she affirmed that she would not end her hunger strike until the archbishop responded to her list of demands. The physical toll of the hunger strike was clear.
“I’m in a lot of pain, I’ve got abdominal pains, I have chest pains, my head is throbbing, the dizziness,” she said. “With my last hunger strike in 2016, he (Makgoba) made certain promises, walked away and nothing happened. I came here in front of his door so that he can see me .”
She had informed Bishop Garth Counsell of the rape and was told to “keep quiet for the sake of the church’s reputation”, she said.
A case of rape was reported at the Bellville police station and was referred back to the Grahamstown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. She said the church had taken no action against the accused priest and conducted no independent probe. She said the docket had disappeared three times.
Major’s demands included an internal investigation into the incident as well as others where the accused priest had served; the establishment of a safe place for victims; and investigations into other sexual misconduct cases in the Anglican church.
Major resigned as rector at St Matthew’s Church in Harfield Village in 2014. She said Makgoba had said they would start disciplinary action into the matter and contact the prosecutor in Grahamstown to reopen the case.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus