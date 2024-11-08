Former risk coach sentenced to 36 years for R4.2m cyber fraud

Cape Town - A former risk coach who stole over R4 million from the accounts of clients has received a 36-year sentence at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, following an investigation by the Hawks. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said Yasseen Harris Rud’rees, 30, was first summoned to court in December last year by the Serious Corruption Investigation team.

“It is reported that during the period of February 2020 to January 2022, the accused was a risk coach employed at Digital Outsource Services. The accused used his position to access certain computer systems and manipulated them by transferring funds from customers’ accounts and channelling them into created accounts linked to him and his then-girlfriend as well as the girlfriend’s brother.” Hani said he primarily utilised online casino accounts and transferred funds amounting to approximately R4 203 585. He was subsequently found guilty on an array of charges including fraud, money laundering, and charges under the Cyber Crimes Act.