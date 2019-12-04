Kolindren Govender has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of corruption that relate to a corrupt relationship he had with alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack. File picture.

Cape Town - Disgraced former top police officer Kolindren Govender has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of corruption that relate to a corrupt relationship he had with alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack. He was also convicted of defeating the ends of justice by preventing his colleagues from performing their duties. This comes in the wake of a plea and sentence agreement that Govender entered with the State on Monday. Govender admitted that a corrupt relationship existed between himself and Modack and his mother Ruwaida. According to the Hawks, around November 2011 Modack and his mother acted with a common purpose by paying gratification in a total amount of R146600 to Govender in return for special treatment.

Govender also admitted that during December 2012 he intervened and stopped the recovery by the police of a Mercedes Benz.

In doing so he prevented cooperation between an officer from the SAPS Paarl Vehicle Identification Section and the investigation officer in the matter based at Cape Central police station. As a result of Govender’s action the Mercedes Benz was not seized.

Govender was handed five years’ imprisonment of which four and a half years were suspended, on condition that he was not convicted of corruption. The sentence will run concurrently with the sentence that he is currently serving.