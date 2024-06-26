Former top cops and ex-wife of child killer Marius van der Westhuizen call for safety protection

Cape Town - The legal team of top cop Charlotte van der Westhuizen is considering all options including an appeal or review, to stand against the parole release of her former husband, Marius van der Westhuizen. This while she is being supported by axed Western Cape Head of Detectives, Jeremy Vearey, who is calling for her safety to be protected by her employers.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa yesterday said they were aware of Charlotte’s request for safety. “The office of the Provincial Commissioner acknowledges receipt of correspondence from Lieutenant-Colonel Charlotte van der Westhuizen with regard to the matter. “Due process will be followed in line with similar applications that this office has received in the past.

“Matters that relate to the security of individuals are not discussed with third parties out of concern for the process and its integrity,” Potelwa said. Charlotte van der Westhuizen’s children Bianca, 16, Marius, 5 and Antoinette, 21 months murdered by her former police officer husband Marius in 2006. Pic: supplied Marius was sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment for the murders of 21-month-old Antoinette, five-yearold Marius and 16-year-old Bianca in 2006. His apparent motive was to punish Charlotte for having lied to him and he gave her an ultimatum to choose between her job or him and their family and she answered that she could not make such a choice.

Vearey supported Charlotte at the parole hearings. “Two criminologists who made recommendations as experts that he not be released, were not taken into consideration,” said Vearey. “Marius van der Westhuizen said at the time, he killed the children to punish her. She is now living in fear.

“What disturbed us in the session (hearing), the chairperson was out of context and told Charlotte: ‘You must forgive, otherwise you will never heal.’ “This was said in front of Marius. “It is unacceptable. “What he (Marius) said, he failed to fulfil his duties as a man because women are the weaker sex and they have hormones. This is not a man who has been rehabilitated. “The time when I was the Cluster Commander, at the time of the incident (murders), he was doing the training for domestic violence, can you imagine that. This is very disturbing.

“I believe based on the criminology reports that a threat analysis must be done, we have seen so many examples of this when someone is granted parole.” Gerhard van Niekerk from Van Gend Attorneys Inc, on behalf of Charlotte, told the Cape Argus they would be considering options which included a review or appeal, but that the matter was at a sensitive stage. Retired top cop Sharon Jephta, who has been supporting Charlotte, said the justice system had failed women.