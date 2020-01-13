The moms provide a safe home for kittens coming from all areas, especially Khayelitsha, Grassy Park and Mitchells Plain. There are currently 30-40 kittens being nurtured in the foster mothers’ own houses.
Founder of Sharon’s Foster Furries, Sharon Petersen, said: “We’ll keep the kittens in our homes depending on the amount of space we have.
“We came up with this initiative to help us rescue and nurture these animals while at the same time taking strain away from pupils’ parents.”
The foster moms will be covering schoolbooks in exchange for kitten food, kitten milk formula and unscented fine silica litter.