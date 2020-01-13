‘Foster moms’ offer to cover schoolbooks in exchange for kitten food









“Foster moms” have started an initiative where they will cover children’s schoolbooks in exchange for donated kitten food. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - A group of women, who refer to themselves as the “foster moms” have started an initiative where they will cover children’s schoolbooks in exchange for donated kitten food and litter to rescue animals. The moms provide a safe home for kittens coming from all areas, especially Khayelitsha, Grassy Park and Mitchells Plain. There are currently 30-40 kittens being nurtured in the foster mothers’ own houses. Founder of Sharon’s Foster Furries, Sharon Petersen, said: “We’ll keep the kittens in our homes depending on the amount of space we have. “We came up with this initiative to help us rescue and nurture these animals while at the same time taking strain away from pupils’ parents.” The foster moms will be covering schoolbooks in exchange for kitten food, kitten milk formula and unscented fine silica litter.

“It can take a lot of time for parents who work to cover their children’s books, and this initiative could not only be of benefit to them alone but help towards the rescuing of neglected kittens.”

Bergvliet “foster mom” Rose Wilson said: “When the kittens are received, we keep them for about eight weeks and then attempt to find them a new home. Many of them are found on the streets or they’re dropped off.”

There are two foster homes out of the seven that have a separate space called a “Gabriel room” where they keep kittens with feline immuno deficiency syndrome virus, which is similar to HIV in humans and leukaemia.

The foster homes are located in areas such as Noordhoek, Fish Hoek, Retreat and Bergvliet.

Wilson said that they cared for the kittens out of their own pockets.

Many of the kittens are malnourished and one bag of kitten food will be able to feed the kittens for four days.

Petersen said: “There are so many foster kittens roaming the streets and the majority of them are unsterilised.

“The problem of foster kittens seems never-ending because people don’t make an effort to sterilise them particularly in the disadvantaged areas.” She said when they saw a kitten roaming the streets, they tried to catch it to check whether it needed sterilisation before releasing again.

* Anyone interested in taking part in this initiative, can e-mail [email protected] or [email protected]

[email protected]