Four arrested at different locations in the Western Cape for drugs and illegal firearms

Cape Town - In recent police Flying Squad operations, four suspects were arrested at different locations for dealing in drugs and firearms. On Tuesday, Tulbagh SAPS responded to a tip-off about a minibus taxi going from Cape Town to Robertson that was supposedly carrying a large amount of drugs.

Officials said the information was operationalised and the taxi was spotted on the R60 in Robertson, where it was pulled over. During the search, 6 000 mandrax tablets and 1kg of tik were seized. Two foreign nationals, one from Nigeria and the other from Zimbabwe, were arrested.

Elsewhere, in the early hours of Wednesday, Flying Squad members, acting on intelligence, searched a house in Kraaifontein where a 20-year-old in possession of a 9mm pistol without a serial number was arrested. Meanwhile, police arrested a 54-year-old man in Prince Alfred Hamlet on Tuesday. They approached the suspect at his home in Kliprug, where they issued him with a search warrant and a warrant of arrest for rape, assault and kidnapping. Police discovered a revolver, a shotgun, two rifles and a large quantity of ammunition.