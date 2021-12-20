Four arrested for house robbery in Gordan's Bay, cops also find unlicensed firearms

Cape Town - Four suspects are expected to appear in Strand Magistrate’s Court today after they were arrested for house robbery. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said “partnership policing” and the vigilance of a private security officer led to the arrest of the suspects on Sunday in Gordon’s Bay.

“The SAPS was notified by a security company that a vehicle, a white Hyundai, was flagged by Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras as having been used in a house robbery earlier this month in Durbanville,” said Traut. “Police officers at the Gordons Bay police station were quick to react and started their search for the suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted and stopped in York Street. The occupants, four males – aged 24, 27, 30 and 32 – made a brief attempt to evade arrest but were unsuccessful. “Two unlicensed firearms without serial numbers, and ammunition, were discovered in the vehicle. The vehicle was stolen during a house robbery in Somerset West last month,” said Traut.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Christopher Spies said investigators deployed to bring serious and violent crimes suspects to book arrested two suspects who were expected to make their first court appearances today, each on a count of murder. In an unrelated matter, an investigation into the death of a 53-year-old man at Rietfontein, Calitzdorp, on Sunday morning landed a 23-year-old man behind bars. Police were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found the victim, who was later declared dead by medical personnel. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted early this week.