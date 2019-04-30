Four suspects were arrested after being found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in Manenberg, Cape Town. PHOTO: South Africa Police Service

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested after being found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in Manenberg, Cape Town, police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the suspects were arrested on Monday night when members of the anti-gang unit responded to a shooting in Sabie road.

"As members conducted a foot patrol, they found a 31-year-old man in possession of a 9mm firearm and 17 rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Van Wyk.

As police apprehended the suspect, more shots went off and information came through about a firearm at premises nearby. where they found a 34-year-old man in possession of a 9mm pistol without a serial number and 11 rounds of ammunition. The man was arrested for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

While still on the scene, police also arrested a 36-year-old man after he was found in possession of 25 rounds of ammunition.

Late on, police responded to a shooting and conducted a foot patrol which took them to Helen Court in Manenberg, and searched the premises. An 18-year-old man was found with a .38 special revolver without a serial number.

The teenager was due to be charged for the possession of a prohibited firearm, van Wyk said.

All suspects are due to appear in court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)



