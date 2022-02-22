Four arrested in Hout Bay for allegedly shoplifting bottles of whiskey and Jägermeister

Cape Town - Four men were arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly shoplifting alcohol after being busted by private security in Hout Bay. Community Crime Prevention (CCP) had initially received a call about a white quantum with the occupants “behaving very suspiciously” around the Spar on Victoria Road, Hout Bay.

CCP said that its control room quickly put the message out on the radio. “Fidelity ADT officer Makhaza in the FADT tactical vehicle kept a close eye on the quantum and followed them to the Checkers centre. “The suspects then entered the liquor store and a short while later came running out with alcohol, jumping into the quantum and trying to make a getaway.

“The suspects were quickly cornered by backup that had arrived and all four suspects were detained on the scene until SAPS arrived,” CCP said. “All stolen goods were recovered.” In the image of the suspects being arrested, it appears that they had stolen bottles of Jameson Whiskey and Jägermeister.