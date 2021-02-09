Four boys from Nyanga drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge

Cape Town - Four boys who spent Monday afternoon playing underneath the N2 highway bridge, across Borcherds Quarry Road next to Nyanga, drowned after falling into a hole when the earth surrounding the pillars of the bridge collapsed. Emergency vehicles were on the scene last night into the early hours on Tuesday morning. Traffic on the N2 was diverted to the R300. Members of the community gathered for news of the tragedy. Ward 39 councillor Khaya Yozi (ANC), whose constituency borders the N2 and Borcherds Quarry Road, was there with community leaders. The area next to the N2, he said, had for years served as a recreational space for the youth of the adjacent informal settlements, which because of their density was the only open space where the area’s football teams practised and children played. “We never imagined that it could be such a danger. We don’t know how this bridge was built and that it was so hollow inside,” said Yozi.

On Monday evening, The City of Cape Town’s emergency services confirmed that three bodies had been retrieved from the hole and that rescuers were still searching for a another child.

“An emergency call was received at 3.10pm about minors who fell into a hole near the N2/Borcherds Quarry intersection. Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

“The officer informed the Control Centre that three minors fell into a hole. Technical rescue teams from Roeland Street and Metro EMS were dispatched. Just after 6pm the bodies of two minor boys were retrieved,” said Cape Town Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Carelse said that the body of a third boy has been recovered at 21:01 on Monday, and that at approximately 02:21on Tuesday morning, the body of a fourth boy was discovered.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) provincial chairperson Fransina Lukas called on all parents to at all times know their children's whereabouts and with who their children were with.

Lukas said the prolonged school holiday leaves many children idle and workout much to occupy them constructively.

She also urged parents to prioritize the safety of children especially during hot-summer days when children venture into dams and beaches unaccompanied.

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Families of the three boys who drowned in a sink hole in Nyanga,were called to the scene to identify the deceased. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Argus