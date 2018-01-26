Cape Town - Four Mitchells Plain pupils are the pride of their school and community after being chosen to compete in a national gymnastics competition.

Richard Gubangxa, 17, Veronique Johnson, 17, Caitlin Seales, 14, and Amiera Creighton, 16, attend Spine Road High School in Rocklands.

Last month, they represented the Western Cape in a national contest. Gubangxa and Johnson took first place in their respective categories while Seales and Creighton came third and fourth in theirs.

Their coach, Adnaan Appies, said the four were to participate in the national competition again later this year.

“I cried when I heard I came first. I’ve been a gymnast for only a year. It was overwhelming,” said Gubangxa. "I did not expect it.”

Johnson said she wanted to make gymnastics her career.

Appies said: “I don’t teach them gymnastics. I teach them discipline. I’m very proud of their accomplishments. Each of them have their unique abilities.”

Spine Road High principal Riyaadh Najaar saluted Appies for his commitment to the school and said the school planned to make gymnastics a sport for the disadvantaged while changing the notion that the sport was exclusively for the affluent.

While the school wanted pupils to compete nationally it lacked support. Najaar appealed to potential sponsors to come forward so the pupils can realise their full potential.

Melaine Petersen, a gymnast coach at the school and who said she also coached Western Province, said: “I’m very proud of the team I work with. We are going to train even harder this year."