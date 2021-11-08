Four die after taxi crashes into truck while changing lanes outside of Worcester

Cape Town - Two more people who were victims of the Kantevlei road accident have died, bringing the taxi and truck collision’s death toll to four while one victim remains in critical condition at Tygerberg Hospital. The Western Cape Government Health’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has confirmed that over the weekend four out of 12 victims who were involved in a car accident in Kantevlei, at about 20km outside of Worcester, on the N1, in the direction of De Doorns lost their lives.

The incident which occurred on Friday afternoon, initially claimed only two lives, while five people were left seriously injured. WCGH EMS spokesperson Deanna February said: “We are deeply saddened by the deaths of four people who were victims of a tragic accident last week. “On Friday, our EMS officials responded to a motor vehicle crash, which occurred at about 5.24pm in Kantevlei, at about 20km outside of Worcester, on the N1.

“According to our reports, the taxi allegedly overtook a truck which was in the same lane and then attempted to get back into the lane when another truck was approaching from the opposite direction. “Unfortunately, it then drove into the side of the truck while attempting to get back into the left lane, in the direction of De Doorns from Worcester. “We can confirm that there are now four deceased patients and one patient who is in critical condition at Tygerberg Hospital.

“We would like to convey your sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” said February. The deadly crash comes less than two weeks after Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell announced and pledged his support for the new UN Decade of Action for Road Safety initiative. In pledging his support for the WHO Global Plan for 2021 to 2030 from South Africans Against Drunk Driving (Sadd) and the SADC Alliance of Road Safety NGO, Mitchell stated that his department, aside from performing its mandated functions, would also be pursuing major strategic initiatives in the coming Decade of Action, among them growing and strengthening Traffic Law Enforcement.