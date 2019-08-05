Another fire in Zola Farm, just off Silverstream Road, Mamre, was extinguished, but Carelse said the rescuers found two dead men. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - Four people died in separate incidents as fires ripped through informal settlements across Cape Town over the weekend. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that in the first incident, 12 firefighters and two fire engines were rushed to a blaze in an informal settlement in Garden City, Eerste River, at 2.30am on Sunday.

Carelse said the body of a man was discovered in one of the structures.

The fire was extinguished soon after 3am.

Carelse said that after 7am, “the fire and rescue service responded to another incident of fires at informal structures in Phakamani Road in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha”.

“Three firefighting appliances, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff members were dispatched.”

Carelse said the crew from Khayelitsha fire station discovered the body of a man.

Another fire in Zola Farm, just off Silverstream Road, Mamre, was extinguished, but Carelse said the rescuers found two dead men.

The causes of the fires are unknown; all the scenes have been handed over to police for further investigation.

Social Justice Coalition general secretary Axolile Notywala said fires were never going to end if government continued to treat informal settlements as temporary.

Notywala said people needed services such as water, sanitation and electricity, and informal settlements need to be upgraded so there could be walkways and roads.

“The problem is an uncaring government that wishes informal settlements to go away and therefore doesn’t want to invest in infrastructure,” Notywala said.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said its officers completed assessments yesterday. She said informal settlement management would make assessments and provide starter kits for residents to rebuild.

“Solid Waste will remove fire debris and Sassa (the SA Social Security Agency) was informed to provide humanitarian relief,” Powell said.

The three fires come a week after a devastating blaze swept through Masiphumelele informal settlement, leaving Masithembe Sikithi dead and four people injured.

More than 200 shacks were destroyed and 1200 people left without a roof over their heads.

