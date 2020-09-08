Four EFF members arrested during Clicks protest in George

Cape Town – The EFF damaged several stores and intimidated staff at Clicks stores countrywide in protest at an alleged racist advert. The ad, for TRESemmé South Africa, showed images of black hair types with accompanying captions, “Dry and Damaged” and “Frizzy and Dull” and white hair types as “Normal” and “Fine and Flat”. The Clicks Group and TRESemmé South Africa have since apologised for the offensive advert. The health and beauty retailer said it would be taking the necessary precautionary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its customers and employees following the disruptions. EFF members protested at about 37 Clicks outlets in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. Seven stores were damaged, including Saveways in Witbank and Cycad in Polokwane.

Several stores in the Western Cape struggled to open their doors as protesters lined the entrance, blocking employees from gaining access.

At Clicks in Goodwood Mall, EFF supporters clashed with media and police had to intervene. Several other stores also reported being prevented from opening. Some stores reported forceful entry by EFF members.

EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente confirmed that four party members were arrested in George yesterday. She led the protests at Clicks’ Goodwood Mall branch.

The Clicks group said it condemned violence of any kind or intimidation of staff and customers and that it would take legal action against anyone seeking to incite violence or harm its customers or employees. It said stores would continue to operate this week and contingency plans were in place to customers and staff safety.

“Clicks has taken full accountability and apologised unreservedly for the advertisement published on its website and has taken immediate action to address all concerns,” said the group.

Chief executive Vikesh Ramsunder said negligent employees have been suspended and the group has engaged with the supplier who has also since issued an apology. He said the incident has highlighted the need to audit all third-party promotional material and their own for any implicit or explicit biases as well as the need for diversity and inclusivity training for all head office employees. This it said would be urgently implemented.

In a statement yesterday, the EFF said it welcomed the dismissal of Clicks’ court bid to halt the protests.

“Clicks can no longer avoid accountability for its assertion that the identity of black people is inferior to that of white people and we will continue to protest peacefully across the country ensuring no Clicks store operates until our demands are met over the next five days.” The party condemned the violence at stores.

The SA Human Rights Commission has called for an urgent meeting with the retailer.

The DA condemned what it called the EFF’s “incitement of violence and “malicious destruction of property”.

The DA said it would be laying a charge of incitement to violence and destruction of property against the EFF and its leadership.

Cape Argus